GOP senator chides Trump for praising Republican who body-slammed reporter
Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., speaks as President Donald Trump stands during a campaign rally at Minuteman Aviation Hangar, Thursday in Missoula, Montana. | AP

World / Politics

GOP senator chides Trump for praising Republican who body-slammed reporter

AP

WASHINGTON – A Republican senator says the U.S. needs a president who “celebrates the First Amendment,” not one who “pretends that beating up a reporter is OK.”

Nebraska’s Ben Sasse (sas) has frequently criticized President Donald Trump for what he considers Trump’s uncivil rhetoric. Sasse has said he “regularly” considers leaving his party and becoming an independent.

Last week in Montana, Trump praised a congressman who, as a candidate last year, body-slammed a reporter. Trump called Greg Gianforte (jee-an-FOR’-tay) a “tough cookie” and “my kind of guy.” Gianforte pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault.

Sasse says many consider Trump’s raw rhetoric “playful” and “tune most of it out.”

But Sasse tells CNN’s “State of the Union” any president should be a steward of a free press and not joke about an assault.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Hurricane Willa grows rapidly into 'extremely dangerous' Category 4, threatens Mexico's Pacific c...
Newly formed Hurricane Willa rapidly gained force and grew into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm in the Pacific off Mexico on Sunday, with a potential to make landfall on a western stretch...
Image Not Available
U.S.-led coalition airstrike targets mosque used by Islamic State as command center
An airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group targeted a mosque in Syria last week because it was determined to be an insurgent command-and-control center, the U.S. said S...
Honduran migrants taking part in a caravan heading to the U.S. rest at the main square in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Sunday. Thousands of Honduran migrants resumed their march toward the United States on Sunday from the southern Mexican city of Ciudad Hidalgo, AFP journalists at the scene said.
Trump says 'full efforts' are underway to stop Honduran migrant caravan
President Donald Trump said Sunday that "full efforts" were underway to halt the progress of thousands of Honduran migrants toward the United States. "Full efforts are being made to stop the ons...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., speaks as President Donald Trump stands during a campaign rally at Minuteman Aviation Hangar, Thursday in Missoula, Montana. | AP

, , , ,