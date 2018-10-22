National

Government weighs prevention program for Japan’s first-time drug offenders

Kyodo

The government is considering introducing a special prevention program for first-time drug offenders who have been given suspended sentences, a source close to the matter said Sunday.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry is discussing deploying counselors for the program at 12 drug enforcement bureaus across Japan as early as next April. They will also work with hospitals and communities to help offenders return to society, the source said.

The program will be provided to those who have been caught for a drug offense for the first time and given suspended sentences without probation, the source said.

Around 3,000 people would be eligible for the program every year, the source said.

First-time offenders who are given suspended sentences are not required to enter drug treatment programs, meaning it is difficult to prevent them from repeating drug crimes.

Over 10,000 people are arrested for violating the stimulants control law each year in Japan. Of those who finished terms in 2015, 19.2 percent returned to prison within two years.

The government compiled a series of steps last December aimed at rehabilitating drug offenders such as by setting up more treatment centers.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Kazuyuki Kitami, a city official of Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, prays in front of the unclaimed burial urns containing ashes of the dead at a facility that keeps the unclaimed urns in Yokosuka in September.
Aging Japan: Unclaimed burial urns pile up in Japan as family ties weaken, kin steer clear
Unclaimed urns containing ashes of the dead are piling up by the thousands across Japan, creating storage headaches and reflecting fraying family ties and economic pressures in a rapidly aging nati...
Image Not Available
Japan, China to resume fleet visits for first time since 2011
The Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Chinese navy plan to resume mutual visits by their naval vessels for the first time since 2011, as they step up defense exchanges to prevent inadvertent mari...
Mikiko Shiroma celebrates her victory in the Naha mayoral election along with Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday night.
Mikiko Shiroma's re-election as Naha mayor seen as boost for newly elected Gov. Denny Tamaki
Incumbent Mikiko Shiroma, 67, was re-elected as Naha mayor on Sunday, beating Masatoshi Onaga, backed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito coalition. Shiroma's victory adds...

, ,