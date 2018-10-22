World

U.S.-led coalition airstrike targets mosque used by Islamic State as command center

AP

AL-UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR – An airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group targeted a mosque in Syria last week because it was determined to be an insurgent command-and-control center, the U.S. said Sunday.

The coalition said in a statement that while the law of war protects mosques, the use of the building as a headquarters by IS caused it to lose that protected status. It said a dozen fighters were killed.

U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Votel, the top American commander for the Middle East, said Sunday that he is very satisfied that commanders went through the proper procedures to determine that the mosque was being used by IS and that it was a legitimate target.

“The determination that was made by the leadership on the ground that this was this mosque was not being used as a mosque,” Votel told reporters traveling with him in Qatar. “These aren’t hastily made decisions.”

Syrian state media and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said last week that a series of strikes in Sousa near the Iraq border killed and wounded dozens; civilians as well as IS fighters.

The coalition’s statement, focused on the mosque, said monitoring of the building “made us aware” of when only IS fighters were present. It said the strike took place Thursday when it was being used to coordinate attacks on the coalition and on U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

Sousa is in the last IS-held pocket in Syria and Syrian Democratic Forces have been on the offensive for weeks trying to clear the area of the extremists.

The statement did not acknowledge or refute the reports of civilian deaths from coalition airstrikes in the area. “We conduct inquiries into all credible allegations of civilian casualties,” it said.

IS fighters recently stormed a settlement for displaced people in the area and kidnapped 130 families.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Hurricane Willa grows rapidly into Category 3, draws bead on Mexico's Pacific coast
Newly formed Hurricane Willa rapidly gained force and grew into a Category 3 storm off Mexico's Pacific coast Sunday, and forecasters said it was likely to reach Category 4 status before hitting la...
Honduran migrants taking part in a caravan heading to the U.S. rest at the main square in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Sunday. Thousands of Honduran migrants resumed their march toward the United States on Sunday from the southern Mexican city of Ciudad Hidalgo, AFP journalists at the scene said.
Trump says 'full efforts' are underway to stop Honduran migrant caravan
President Donald Trump said Sunday that "full efforts" were underway to halt the progress of thousands of Honduran migrants toward the United States. "Full efforts are being made to stop the ons...
Jordan's King Abdullah II arrives to attend an India Jordan business meeting in New Delhi in February. Abdullah said Sunday that he has decided not to renew parts of his country's landmark peace treaty with Israel. In a statement Jordan's King said that he would be pulling out of two annexes from the 1994 peace agreement that allowed Israel to lease two small areas, Baqura and Ghamr, from the Jordanians for 25 years.
Jordan says it won't renew peace treaty land deal with Israel
Jordan said on Sunday it would not extend the 25-year deal that allows Israel to use two tracts of territory along its border just as Israel said it was still planning to negotiate an extension. ...

, , , , , ,