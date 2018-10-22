World

Hurricane Willa grows rapidly off Mexico’s Pacific coast

AP

MEXICO CITY – A newly formed hurricane rapidly gained force off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Sunday and forecasters said it could reach Category 4 status before hitting land by midweek A hurricane watch was posted for a stretch of shore between San Blas and Mazatlan.

Hurricane Willa was about 260 miles (420 km) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes at midday Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph). It was moving to the northwest at 7 mph (11 kph), but was expected to start curving toward the north-northeast

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Willa is expected to become a major hurricane by Monday morning and near the coast by Tuesday night. It said the storm could produce dangerous storm surge, while dumping 5 to 10 inches (12.5 to 25 cm) of rain across parts of western Jalisco, western Nayarit and southern Sinaloa states, with lesser amounts falling as it moves inland.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Vicente appeared to be a less potent threat farther south. Forecasters said it was likely to remain just offshore or near Mexico’s southern Pacific coast through Monday night and perhaps edge ashore on Tuesday.

It was located about 100 miles (160 km) southeast of Puerto Angel with winds of 50 mph (85 kph).

The Hurricane Center said it could produce 3 to 6 inches (7.5 to 15 cm) of rain near the coast.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Ahmed Al-Jubeir arrives to addresses the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York Sept. 28. Adel al-Jubeir said Sunday the kingdom did not know where the body of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi was, despite admitting to the killing and calling it a "tremendous mistake." Speaking in an interview on Fox News, Jubeir said the Saudi leadership initially believed Khashoggi had left its diplomatic mission in Istanbul, where he was last seen on Oct. 2.
Saudis call Khashoggi slaying 'grave mistake' but claim prince wasn't aware, deny knowing locatio...
Saudi Arabia on Sunday called the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at its Istanbul consulate a "huge and grave mistake" but sought to shield its powerful crown prince from the widening crisis,...
Honduran migrants take part in a caravan heading to the U.S., on the road linking Ciudad Hidalgo and Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Sunday.Thousands of Honduran migrants resumed their march toward the United States on Sunday from the southern Mexican city of Ciudad Hidalgo, AFP journalists at the scene said.
U.S.-bound migrant caravan swells to 5,000, is cheered on at it resumes advance into Mexico
A growing throng of Central American migrants resumed their advance toward the U.S. border in southern Mexico on Sunday, overwhelming Mexican government attempts to stop them at the border. Thei...
A man holds up a sign supporting North Carolina's anti-transgender bathroom law following Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump' campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2016.
Trump camp trying to define transgender out of existence, uphold sex status on birth certificates...
The government of U.S. President Donald Trump is attempting to strip transgender people of official recognition by creating a narrow definition of gender as being only male or female and unchangeab...

, , ,