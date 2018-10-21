National / Politics

Mikiko Shiroma’s re-election as Naha mayor seen as boost for newly elected Gov. Denny Tamaki

Kyodo

NAHA, OKINAWA PREF. – Incumbent Mikiko Shiroma, 67, was re-elected as Naha mayor on Sunday, beating Masatoshi Onaga, backed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito coalition.

Shiroma’s victory adds momentum to Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki and opposition parties opposed to the relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma to the Henoko district off Nago within the prefecture.

But of the 11 city mayors in Okinawa, only three, including Shiroma, are opposed to the Futenma relocation to Henoko.

The ruling coalition, meanwhile, will likely be forced to review their election strategy for next year’s local elections as well as the Upper House election slated for the summer. Voter turnout was 48.19 percent.

Shiroma was first elected as Naha mayor four years ago as a successor to late Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga, who previously served as Naha’s mayor. Tamaki also backed Shiroma, stumping for her right from the start when the election campaign kicked off. She was also pushing for making medical fees for children and education fees for preschoolers free of charge, gaining support from a wide range of voters.

Shiroma told reporters that her victory will give momentum to what Tamaki is trying to do in the prefectural level.

“There are various emotions projected in the election results like ‘No more new base in Henoko,’ and ‘Create a peaceful Okinawa,’ ” said Tamaki.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

During a lecture at Nagasaki University in 2009, Nobel Prize-winning chemist Osamu Shimomura, professor emeritus at Boston University, demonstrates an experiment using lucent green fluorescent protein he discovered from a variety of jellyfish.
Osamu Shimomura, co-winner of 2008 Nobel Prize in chemistry, dies in Nagasaki aged 90
Marine biologist Osamu Shimomura, a co-winner of the 2008 Nobel Prize in chemistry, has died at the age of 90, Nagasaki University announced Sunday. Shimomura, a graduate of the universi...
Image Not Available
Horse whipping at Kumamoto shrine festival blasted as cruel
A video tape showing a horse getting whipped at a traditional festival held last month in the city of Kumamoto has caused a public outcry, with many people calling it a form of animal abuse....
Godzilla is superimposed over a constellation that an international research team has named after the Japanese monster.
Gamma-ray constellation named after Japanese movie monster Godzilla
Using the orbiting Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, an international research group that includes NASA researchers has named a constellation of gamma ray-emitting stars Godzilla, according to mo...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Mikiko Shiroma celebrates her victory in the Naha mayoral election along with Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday night. | KYODO

, , ,