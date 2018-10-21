World / Offbeat

Michigan pizza shop makes 360-km delivery for cancer patient

AP

BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN – An employee at Michigan pizza shop that usually doesn’t deliver made a big exception for a cancer patient and his wife far away in Indiana.

Julie and Rich Morgan grew fond of Steve’s Pizza when they lived in Battle Creek, Michigan, more than two decades ago. They had planned a trip to the restaurant for Julie Morgan’s birthday in September, but Rich Morgan ended up in the hospital in Indianapolis and later in hospice care.

Julie Morgan’s father called Steve’s Pizza this month and spoke with 18-year-old Dalton Shaffer, who offered to make the 225-mile (362-kilometer) trip to make the delivery.

Shaffer told the Battle Creek Enquirer he “just wanted to make them happy.” The delivery drew attention after Julie Morgan posted on Facebook about it.

