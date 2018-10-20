By-election defeat forces Australia’s ruling coalition to form minority government
Election posters are seen outside a polling station during the Wentworth by-election in Bondi Beach, Sydney, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

AP

SYDNEY – Australia’s ruling coalition will be forced into minority government after a heavy defeat in a by-election for former Liberal Party Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s old seat.

With 15 percent of votes counted Saturday, Liberal candidate Dave Sharma conceded defeat to independent candidate Kerryn Phelps, saying the result was over “sooner than I expected.”

Australian Broadcasting Corp. projections tipped a Phelps victory with 57 percent of votes after a 23 percent swing against the Liberals.

The result costs the conservative Liberal-National party coalition its one-seat majority in Australia’s House of Representatives, forcing Prime Minister Scott Morrison to rely on deals with independent lawmakers or minor parties to guarantee confidence in his government.

The election was required after Turnbull was ousted as Liberal leader in August in an internal party vote.

