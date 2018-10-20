At least 27 people, including children, killed in South Africa highway crash

South African government officials have said at least 27 people, including small children, have been killed in a multivehicle accident in Limpopo province.

The statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said a minibus, truck and delivery vehicle crashed Friday on a major highway between Mookgophong and Kranskop.

Ramaphosa said that “It is all the more worrying considering that barely a month ago 11 people lost their lives on the same stretch of road when a bus overturned.”

Neither the presidency nor emergency responder ER24 released details about what caused the accident.

South Africa’s Road Traffic Management Corp. said 14,050 traffic deaths were recorded in 2017 alone.