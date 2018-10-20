Carrot nanomaterial found to make cement stronger and greener
Lancaster University researchers Mohamed Saafi and Hasan Hasan look into a bucket containing carrot mixture to be added to concrete in their laboratory in Lancaster, England, on Oct. 2. | REUTERS

/

Carrot nanomaterial found to make cement stronger and greener

Reuters

LONDON – Crunchy and tasty, yes, but could carrots also strengthen cement and cut carbon dioxide emissions for the building industry?

A group of researchers at Britain’s Lancaster University has been using a household food blender to mix particles from the root vegetable with concrete to see if they can produce a stronger and more environmentally sound product.

“We found out you could increase the strength of concrete by 80 percent by using a small amount of this new material,” said lead researcher Mohamed Saafi.

The addition of carrots prevent any cracks in the concrete, the team said. It also means less cement is required, therefore lowering the global carbon dioxide output.

Cement is responsible for 7 percent of total global emissions of carbon dioxide, according to International Energy Agency estimates.

“Our preliminary results show that adding about half a kilogram of carrot nanomaterial will reduce about 10 kilograms of cement per 1 cubic meter of concrete,” Saafi said.

The team have also tried sugar beet fibers in cement mixtures, with all their vegetables coming from food waste.

They will continue to test their mixtures alongside their commercial partners, a Scottish company that makes paint using root vegetable fibres.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

An Afghan votes in Kabul on Saturday.
Multiple blasts rock Kabul polling centers; multiple errors mar voting process
Multiple explosions rocked polling centers across Kabul on Saturday, causing dozens of casualties, amid growing anger among voters as they waited hours to cast their ballots in long-delayed legisla...
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27.
New York witches aim hex at Supreme Court's Brett Kavanaugh despite death threats
Melissa Madara was not surprised to receive death threats on Friday as her Brooklyn witchcraft store prepared to host a public hexing of newly confirmed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh t...
Image Not Available
Russian-linked bots used U.S. startups to meddle in elections
Operatives behind Russian-linked bots used tools from U.S. startups, including IFTTT Inc., to supercharge social-media misinformation campaigns and meddle in elections. Data disclosed this past ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Lancaster University researchers Mohamed Saafi and Hasan Hasan look into a bucket containing carrot mixture to be added to concrete in their laboratory in Lancaster, England, on Oct. 2. | REUTERS

, ,