/

LDP chapter led by IT minister received donation from bid-rigging firm, data from fundraising report shows

Kyodo

A ruling Liberal Democratic Party chapter headed by Takuya Hirai, minister in charge of information technology policy, has received political donations from a company penalized by the transport ministry for bid rigging, data from political fundraising reports showed Friday.

The chapter of an electoral district in Kagawa Prefecture received ¥120,000 ($1,070) from air conditioning system-maker Dai-Dan Co., which was barred in 2014 by the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry from tenders due to bid-rigging related to construction work on projects related to the Hokuriku Shinkansen.

Hirai’s office said it will return the money after confirming the company was penalized.

In March 2014, prosecutors indicted Dai-Dan for bid-rigging over projects to install a snow-melting system along the tracks, and the ministry barred the company from tenders for six months.

Following Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet reshuffle earlier this month, a series of political donations from bid-rigging or tax-evading companies to LDP chapters, including the electoral district branch headed by Mitsuhiro Miyakoshi, state minister in charge of Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs, have surfaced.

All the chapters have expressed their intention to return the money.

According to the fundraising records, Dai-Dan’s Shikoku branch in the city of Takamatsu donated ¥120,000 in June 2014, when the ministry’s penalty was still in effect.

Eight companies including Dai-Dan and their officials in charge of bidding on the snow-melting system contracts were found guilty of bid-rigging.

Hirai’s office admitted that its background checks on donating companies were not thorough, but said it had not received any donation from the company since it was found guilty of bid-rigging in November 2014.

A Dai-Dan public affairs official said the company was not aware of any problem in giving a donation to a political party’s chapter.

While the law does not prohibit donations from companies involved in bid-rigging, recipients in many cases end up returning the money on moral grounds after later learning of the donor’s past misconduct.

Hirai, a member of the House of Representatives, also served as state minister of the transport ministry and chairman of the LDP’s public relations headquarters.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A scene from the 1980s shows a whale dissection performance held in Higashisonogi, Nagasaki Prefecture.
Researchers seek records of whale meat cutting performance in Japan in the '70s and '80s
A whale research group is seeking to collect information about public performances in which small whales were cut up for meat in the 1970s and 1980s before a surge of international anti-whaling mov...
Image Not Available
South Korea's top court to issue ruling this month on wartime forced labor claims against Japanes...
South Korea's Supreme Court has said it will rule on Oct. 30 on a damages lawsuit against Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. filed by four victims of wartime forced labor under Japan's colonia...
A woman exercises with wooden dumbbells during an event marking Respect for the Aged Day at a temple in the Sugamo district of Tokyo in September 2016.
Spain expected to dethrone Japan in life expectancy rankings by 2040: U.S. study
Spain is expected to push Japan to second place in global life expectancy rankings by 2040, estimates by a U.S. research institute show. Spain's Mediterranean lifestyle is key to the chan...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Takuya Hirai | KYODO

, ,