Brazil recovers pieces of nation’s oldest human fossil from burned Rio museum
Fragments of the oldest human fossil from Brazil, known as 'Luzia,' are displayed during a press conference in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

/

Brazil recovers pieces of nation’s oldest human fossil from burned Rio museum

AFP-JIJI

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazilian officials said Friday they have recovered pieces of a 12,000-year-old fossil of a Neolithic woman that was among the prized artifacts in Rio de Janeiro’s burned-down National Museum.

“We found almost all of the skull and 80 percent of its fragments have been identified,” museum director Alexander Kellner said, adding that fragments of a femur were also uncovered from the ashes.

The fossil, nicknamed “Luzia,” was discovered in 1970 in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais by a French-led expedition.

A Manchester University team later did a digital face reconstruction based on the skull, which was used to model a sculpture of the ancient woman.

That sculpture went up in flames on Sept. 2 along with most of the museum’s 20 million artifacts. But the original skull fragments, kept in a metal urn in a closet, were found a few days ago.

“They’ve suffered alterations, damage. But we’re very optimistic at the find and all it represents,” said Claudia Rodrigues, a professor at the museum who has been picking through the debris.

The 200-year-old institution was considered the main natural history museum in Latin America and was known for its paleontology department and its 26,000 fossils.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Demonstrators hold photographs of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the White House in Washington on Friday.
Trump says Saudi explanation of journalist's death credible after Riyadh blames consulate 'fistfi...
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a "fistfight" in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, the kingdom claimed early Saturday, admitting that the writer had been slain at its diplomatic po...
Image Not Available
Ex-U.S. Navy commander Troy Amundson imprisoned for two years in Malaysian bribery case
A former U.S. Navy commander has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to accepting lavish dinners, drinks and the services of prostitutes in exchange for providi...
Image Not Available
Hackers breach U.S. HealthCare.gov system, get data on 75,000 people
A U.S. government computer system that interacts with HealthCare.gov was hacked this month, compromising the sensitive personal data of some 75,000 people, officials said Friday. The Centers for...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Fragments of the oldest human fossil from Brazil, known as 'Luzia,' are displayed during a press conference in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,