Uruguay passes law granting rights to trans people
Activists celebrate outside the Legislative Palace following the approval of the Integral law for Trans People in Montevideo on Friday. | AP

/

Uruguay passes law granting rights to trans people

AP

MONTEVIDEO – Uruguay’s Congress has approved a law that guarantees rights to the South American country’s transgender community.

Lawmakers in the lower house voted in favor of the measure late Thursday. It had already been approved by the Senate.

The law grants transgender people the right to get an operation that matches their sexual identity. It will be paid by the Uruguayan state along with hormone treatments.

The law also ensures a minimum number of transgender people are given public jobs in the next 15 years.

It mandates that 1 percent of government jobs be reserved and establishes a pension to compensate transgender people who were persecuted during Uruguay’s 1973-1985 military dictatorship.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London on May 19, 2017.
Julian Assange sues Ecuador for violating 'fundamental rights'
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sued the Ecuadorian government on Friday for violating his "fundamental rights" and limiting his access to the outside world while in asylum at its London embassy. ...
Thousands of Honduran migrants rush across the border toward Mexico from Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on Friday.
Migrant caravan halted on Mexico-Guatemala border as pressure to turn back mounts
Hundreds of people in a caravan of migrants that crossed from Honduras into Guatemala tried unsuccessfully to breach the Mexican border on Friday as local governments began making preparations to d...
Image Not Available
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily stops high-profile youth climate lawsuit
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday temporarily blocked a high-profile climate change lawsuit brought by young activists who accuse the federal government of violating their constitutional rights with...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Activists celebrate outside the Legislative Palace following the approval of the Integral law for Trans People in Montevideo on Friday. | AP

, , ,