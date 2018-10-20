South Korea’s top court to issue ruling this month on wartime forced labor claims against Japanese firm

South Korea’s Supreme Court has said it will rule on Oct. 30 on a damages lawsuit against Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. filed by four victims of wartime forced labor under Japan’s colonial rule.

The Japanese government says all matters of assets and claims between the two countries were fully and finally resolved under a bilateral agreement concluded when their diplomatic relations were normalized in 1965.

If the court recognizes the plaintiffs’ right to claim damages incurred during World War II, a diplomatic spat between Tokyo and Seoul would likely follow.

In 2012, the court judged that the accord did not eliminate individuals’ rights to claim damages, sending back the suit against the Japanese steel-maker to the Seoul High Court.

Following the ruling, the high court ordered the firm to pay 100 million won per plaintiff in 2013.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal appealed the ruling, saying the verdict unjustly denies the bilateral accord.

The top court faced allegations that it was delaying a ruling on the suit for five years from 2013 per the wishes of former President Park Geun-hye’s administration, which was concerned that a ruling on the wartime claim would hurt bilateral ties.

A former senior administration official told prosecutors that the administration demanded the court postpone the ruling at the instruction of Park.

In August this year, the court started hearings on the suit, attended by all 13 judges.

In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference on Friday that the claim issue between the two countries “has been fully and finally resolved.”