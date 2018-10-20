Public exhibition of Imperial Throne considered following 2019 Enthronement Ceremony

The government is considering holding a public exhibition of the Imperial Throne after it is used in Crown Prince Naruhito’s Enthronement Ceremony in October 2019.

The public exhibition was proposed by Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiro Sugita during the first meeting earlier this month of a government panel on a series of ceremonies related to the Imperial succession, according to minutes of the meeting released Friday.

Sugita was quoted as saying that it would be appropriate to hold a public exhibition of the Imperial Throne, also known as Takamikura, in order to allow more citizens to make a connection to the Enthronement Ceremony.

The throne was transferred to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo from the Kyoto Imperial Palace last month.

At the panel meeting, Sugita also said it was desirable for each government agency to arrange celebratory events, which happened with the enthronement of Emperor Akihito three decades ago.

Crown Prince Naruhito is scheduled to take the Imperial Throne on May 1 next year, a day after Emperor Akihito abdicates. The Enthronement Ceremony is set for Oct. 22 that year.

The minutes also quoted Cabinet Legislation Bureau chief Yusuke Yokobatake as saying that a ceremony set for April 19, 2020, to proclaim Prince Akishino’s elevation to first heir to the throne, should be conducted in a manner that respects both the country’s constitution and Imperial family tradition.