60% of Japanese consider smartphone plans expensive, survey finds

About 60 percent of smartphone users in Japan think service fees are expensive, a survey by the Nomura Research Institute showed Friday.

Some 30 percent of respondents expressed strong discontent about their smartphone rates, according to the survey.

The institute said user dissatisfaction is believed to be a product of the heavy financial burden required to stay connected and distrust in mobile phone carriers offering complicated rate structures.

Most users want smartphone rates to be cut by around 20 percent, the think tank noted.

The online survey was conducted in early and late July. Answers were given by some 3,000 smartphone users under service contracts with the three major carriers and paying for their own smartphone use.

The survey found that one of the reasons many users think smartphone rates are expensive is that the actual amount of data they use per month far exceeds free-of-extra-charge limits set under their contracts.

“It is important to make rate plans simpler and easy to understand,” said an official in charge of the survey.

The major carriers have been put in a tough spot since top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said in August that they could cut the phone bills by about 40 percent.