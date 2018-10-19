Brexit prompts surge in Britons reclaiming German citizenship

AP

BERLIN – The number of people in Britain seeking to restore their German citizenship has jumped following the U.K.’s decision to leave the European Union.

A German government response to opposition lawmakers published Friday says 1,667 people applied to Germany’s embassy in London last year to reclaim the citizenship they or their ancestors were stripped of by the Nazis.

The government’s reply to the Free Democratic Party query notes that the embassy recorded 684 such requests the previous year, most of them following the so-called Brexit referendum in June 2016.

Tens of thousands of Germans, many of them Jewish, fled to Britain after the Nazis took power in 1933.

The figures, which don’t include Britons without previous ties to Germany applying for citizenship, were first reported by Germany’s Funke media group.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The USS Ronald Reagan off Manila Bay on June 26 during a goodwill visit
Helicopter crashes on Yokosuka-based carrier USS Ronald Reagan off Philippines, injuring sailors
A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan on Friday, injuring multiple sailors, the navy said. The 7th Fleet said in a statement that the MH-60 ...
A man identified as Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb walks toward the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 before writer Jamal Khashoggi also visited. The newspaper Sabah said Mutreb is believed to be close to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Man linked to Saudi crown prince entered Istanbul consulate hours before writer Jamal Khashoggi v...
A member of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's entourage during several trips abroad walked into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul just before writer Jamal Khashoggi vanished there, a surveilla...
Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd speaks during an interview at a Tokyo hotel on Wednesday.
Current U.S.-China frictions do not amount to a new 'cold war': ex-Australian PM Kevin Rudd
As tensions ratchet up between the U.S. and China over trade and security issues, many major news organizations around the globe have given a platform to commentators trumpeting the arrival of a ne...

, , ,