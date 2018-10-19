Japan and EU eye early start to free trade deal
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker greets Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Brussels on Thursday. | AP

Japan and EU eye early start to free trade deal

Kyodo

BRUSSELS – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday vowed utmost efforts to conclude their domestic procedures so a bilateral free trade agreement can be put into force at an early date, with the end of the year given as a target.

During their talks in Brussels, Abe expressed concerns about stalled negotiations over Britain’s exit from the 28-member regional bloc and called for measures to mitigate a negative impact on Japanese companies operating in the EU, Japanese officials said.

The Japan-EU summit took place after EU leaders failed to resolve differences on how to deal with the land border between the Republic of Ireland and the British territory of Northern Ireland at their two-day gathering.

Amid an escalating trade war between the United States and China, the two leaders also confirmed their cooperation on reforming the World Trade Organization, the officials said.

Abe is visiting Brussels to attend the Asia-Europe Meeting, which brings together 53 countries and international organizations.

In a separate meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Abe shared with her the importance of a multilateral trade system based on WTO rules.

On security, the two leaders reaffirmed the need to completely implement U.N. Security Council resolutions imposed on North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs to realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, they said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Workers pull a line from a cargo ship on Friday as it prepares to berth at a port in Qingdao, in China’s eastern Shandong province.
China urges investor calm while stopping short of market rescue
China's top financial officials moved to shore up confidence in the country's tumbling stock market, a rare show of coordinated verbal support as the government tries to prevent the deepest equity ...
Idle assets held by those with dementia in Japan swelled to ¥143 trillion ($1.3 trillion) in the year ending March 2018, equivalent to more than a quarter of the size of the overall economy.
In Japan, the growing number of dementia sufferers hold a vast pool of idle wealth
The country's growing ranks of dementia sufferers are sitting on a mountain of frozen assets, creating personal dilemmas for loved ones fretting over how to handle that money and a drag on the n...
A container ship lies at a port in Qingdao, in east China's Shandong province, on Oct. 12.
China's third-quarter GDP growth slowest since global financial crisis
China's third-quarter economic growth slowed to its weakest pace since the global financial crisis and missed expectations as a multiyear campaign to tackle debt risks and the trade war with the Un...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker greets Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Brussels on Thursday. | AP

, , ,