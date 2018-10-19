Khashoggi fallout: Saudi conference no-shows

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Thursday joined top U.S. and European officials, as well as corporate chiefs, pulling out of an upcoming investment conference in Saudi Arabia, following the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Company leaders risk losing lucrative business with the kingdom by shunning the conference, and countries such as the United States, Britain and France have big defence deals at stake.

But Turkish claims — denied by Riyadh — that Khashoggi was killed by a hit squad in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 have put them in an awkward spot.

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde has already withdrawn from the Future Investment Initiative taking place next Tuesday to Thursday in Riyadh, which is billed as a showcase for the economic reforms of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The conference’s website previously featured a star-studded list of speakers. But that has been removed amid the steady flow of defections.

Here is an updated list of no-shows:

Politics

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire

British International Trade Secretary Liam Fox

Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra

Finance

HSBC CEO John Flint

Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam

MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga

(HSBC, Credit Suisse and MasterCard are listed among the eight “strategic partners” of the conference. Another is Siemens, whose boss, Joe Kaeser, says he is still mulling whether to go.)

BNP Paribas Chairman Jean Lemierre

Societe Generale CEO Frederic Oudea

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon

BlackRock chief Larry Fink

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman

Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters

London Stock Exchange CEO David Schwimmer

Industry/technology

Ford Chairman Bill Ford

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

British billionaire Richard Branson

Thrive CEO Ariana Huffington

Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene

Media

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish

In addition, multiple media groups have withdrawn executives or journalists who were due to take part in the conference, including CNN, Bloomberg, The Economist, The New York Times, CNBC and the Financial Times.