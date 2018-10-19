/

U.S. lawyer who hypnotized clients for sex must pay over $2.3 million

AP

ELYRIA, OHIO – A former Ohio attorney serving 12 years in prison for hypnotizing unwitting female clients for his sexual gratification has been ordered to pay more than $2.3 million to one client.

Cleveland.com reports a Lorain County judge this month ordered 61-year-old Michael Fine to pay the woman who sued him. Her lawsuit alleged the Avon man hypnotized her and made unwanted sexual advances.

Fine was sentenced in 2016 after pleading guilty to five counts of kidnapping and one count of attempted kidnapping.

Authorities say Fine’s criminal activities were exposed in 2014 after a client suspecting she had been hypnotized recorded telephone conversations in which Fine used explicit sexual language in calls on legal matters. Publicity led other women to contact authorities.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Khashoggi fallout: Saudi conference no-shows
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Thursday joined top U.S. and European officials, as well as corporate chiefs, pulling out of an upcoming investment conference in Saudi Arabia, following the ...
Samidh Chakrabarti (left), Facebook's director of elections and civic engagement, Katie Harbath (second from left), the global politics and government outreach director, and Nathaniel Gleicher (second from right), the head of cybersecurity policy, listen as policy communications chief Tom Reynolds speaks during a demonstration in the "War Room," where Facebook monitors its election-related content, on Wednesday in Menlo Park, California.
Facebook's election 'war room' takes aim at fake information
In an otherwise innocuous part of Facebook's expansive Silicon Valley campus, a locked door bears a taped-on sign that reads "War Room." Behind the door lies a nerve center the social network has s...
Image Not Available
Canadian Girl Guide sells out of cookies at new pot shop
She is being called one smart cookie. As people lined up to buy marijuana on the first day of its legalization in Canada on Wednesday, a small entrepreneur stood ready to capitalize on what coul...

,