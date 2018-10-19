/

LDP Toyama chapter led by minister gets donation from bid-rigging firm, will return funds

Kyodo

A ruling Liberal Democratic Party chapter headed by Mitsuhiro Miyakoshi, state minister in charge of Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs, received political donations from a company involved in bid-rigging, data from the political funds reports of the chapter showed Thursday.

The electoral district branch in Toyama Prefecture received a total of ¥360,000 from the local company, which was penalized by the Japan Fair Trade Commission in 2014 for bid-rigging over electricity transmission line work ordered by Kansai Electric Power Co.

Miyakoshi’s office said in a statement it has reached an agreement with the company to return the money that was donated after the penalty.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appointed Miyakoshi to his current post in the Cabinet reshuffle earlier this month.

Although Japan’s Political Funds Control Law does not prohibit donations from companies involved in bid-rigging, recipients in many cases end up returning the money after finding out about the situation.

The fair trade watchdog issued a surcharge payment order of ¥2.13 million against the engineering company in January 2014.

The company donated ¥120,000 each in April 2014, March 2015, and April 2016, to the LDP branch, according to the funds reports.

In 2016, Miyakoshi received ¥200,000 from the then head of the Japan Poultry Association subsidized by the farm ministry, while he returned the money after the matter came to light.

The House of Representatives member, who also serves as minister for promoting dynamic engagement of all citizens, assumed key posts related to farming policy, including senior vice minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, and director of the Agriculture and Forestry Division of the ruling party.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a session of the annual Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia, on Thursday.
Japanese sanctions are undermining confidence, Putin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Japanese sanctions on Russia are undermining confidence between the two countries. Speaking at a forum in the southern Russian city of Sochi, ...
Image Not Available
Japan, North Korea intelligence officials held secret meeting in October in Mongolia
A top Japanese intelligence official close to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had a secret meeting with North Korean counterparts in early October in Mongolia, sources familiar with bilateral ties said T...
A factory run by a subsidiary of KYB Corp. is seen on Thursday in Mie Prefecture.
Work to replace KYB shock absorbers likely to continue beyond 2020 Games
Work to replace earthquake shock absorbers produced by KYB Corp., which has admitted to fabricating quality inspection data, will likely continue beyond the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, company sou...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Mitsuhiro Miyakoshi | KYODO

, , , , , ,