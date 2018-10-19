South Carolina lawmakers urge Trump to reverse decision to scrap half-built MOX plant

AP

WASHINGTON – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and the state’s congressional delegation urged President Donald Trump on Thursday to reconsider his administration’s plan to shut down a half-built nuclear fuel facility in their state.

A federal appeals court last week allowed the Energy Department to go forward with plans to close the multibillion-dollar facility at the Savannah River Site near Aiken.

Closing the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility could cost hundreds of jobs and waste more than $7.6 billion already spent. The project is intended to reprocess weapons-grade plutonium into fuel for commercial reactors. But it is billions of dollars over budget and decades away from completion.

A spokesman for McMaster said after the meeting that the governor appreciates Trump’s time and attention “and his commitment to resolve this matter in a manner favorable to South Carolina.”

McMaster “advocated on behalf of South Carolina and brought to light an important issue that our people are facing, and he made it clear that he will not allow our state to become a dumping ground for the world’s nuclear waste,” said spokesman Brian Symmes.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, said before the White House meeting that shuttering the so-called MOX project was a “stupid decision.”

“Who in the world gets a program halfway built and says, ‘Ah, let’s start over and do something else?’ ” Graham asked. “Somebody should be fired.”

