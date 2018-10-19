Top Trump aides John Kelly, John Bolton have heated exchange over immigration outside Oval Office: sources
John Bolton (left), national security advisor, nd Mike Pompeo, U.S. secretary of state, attend an Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons annual meeting in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington on Oct. 11. | BLOOMBERG

/

Top Trump aides John Kelly, John Bolton have heated exchange over immigration outside Oval Office: sources

Reuters

WASHINGTON – Two of President Donald Trump’s top advisers got into a heated exchange outside the Oval Office on Thursday as passions boiled over about how to handle illegal immigration, two sources familiar with the incident said.

The two advisers were White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who is a former secretary for Homeland Security, and Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, the sources said.

One source described the argument as a “tense exchange” but said that it had blown over, and that it involved the job performance of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, a former deputy to Kelly. Another source said it was “not a big deal.”

Trump, asked about the incident, told reporters: “That I have not heard about.”

Trump threatened on Thursday to deploy the military and close the southern U.S. border as Hondurans and Salvadorans joined thousands of migrants in Guatemala hoping to travel north.

“I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught — and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!’ Trump said in a tweet.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Jeff Sessions, U.S. attorney general, speaks as Rod Rosenstein, deputy attorney general, listens during a news conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia on efforts to reduce transnational crime in Washington on Monday.
House committees to quiz Rod Rosenstein behind closed doors over allegations he wanted Trump taped
The top lawmakers on two House committees will interview Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein next week about reports that he had discussed secretly recording President Donald Trump. The annou...
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters about journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance while departing for travel to Montana from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Thursday.
Trump believes Saudi journalist is dead, warns of 'very severe' consequences
President Donald Trump said Thursday he now believes journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead and warned of "very severe" consequences should Saudi Arabia be proven responsible. "It certainly looks th...
In a frame from surveillance camera footage taken Oct. 2 and published Thursday by the pro-government Turkish newspaper Sabah, a man identified by Turkish officials as Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, walks toward the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul before writer Jamal Khashoggi disappeared. Saudi Arabia, which initially called the allegations "baseless," has not responded to repeated requests for comment from The Associated Press over recent days, including on Thursday over Mutreb's identification.
Turkish police search forest, coastal city for journalist Jamal Khashoggi's remains: sources
Turkish police are searching a forest on the outskirts of Istanbul and a city near the Sea of Marmara for remains of a Saudi dissident journalist who disappeared two weeks ago after entering the Sa...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

John Bolton (left), national security advisor, nd Mike Pompeo, U.S. secretary of state, attend an Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons annual meeting in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington on Oct. 11. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , ,