60% of young Japanese back plan to lower age of adulthood to 18

People attend a Coming-of-Age Day ceremony in the city of Yokohama in January. | KYODO

A recent survey by the Nippon Foundation has found that 60 percent of young people support the plan to lower the age of adulthood from 20 to 18 in April 2022.

Many respondents also reacted favorably to a proposal by the government to lower the maximum age subject to the juvenile law to 17.

At present, the names and face photographs of people under 20 who committed a crime are not disclosed based on the intent of the juvenile law.

But the survey found that 66.1 percent of all valid respondents said the threshold of disclosure should be 18 years old or even lower.

The survey was conducted in cooperation with a research company on Sept. 7-9 through an online questionnaire. Valid answers were given by 800 people between 17 and 19.

Asked whether they regard themselves as grown-ups or children, 62.9 percent chose the latter.

Still, 60.3 percent supported the lowered adulthood age, citing reasons such as that the change will increase their awareness as adults and that a sense of adult responsibility will develop.

The survey also found 37.9 percent knew that the change in the adulthood age will allow people between 18 and 19 to conclude loan and credit card contracts without their parents’ consent.

Concerns are growing that this may lead to a possible increase in consumer problems among young people.

