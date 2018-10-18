Tokyo stocks turn down on falls in Shanghai and profit-taking

Stocks turned lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, dragged down by profit-taking after a two-day rally and selling spurred by weak Shanghai stocks.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 182.96 points, or 0.80 percent, to end at 22,658.16, after surging 291.88 points on Wednesday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 9.23 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,704.64. It added 25.96 points the previous day.

After opening slightly higher, both indices slipped into the negative side as weak Shanghai stock movements battered investor sentiment, brokers said.

The Nikkei and Topix accelerated their downswings in the afternoon amid a dearth of fresh buying incentives, brokers said.

“I had expected Tokyo stocks to move on a firm note on the back of the yen’s weakening against the dollar, but it appeared that positive effects from a weaker yen were more than offset by bearish Shanghai stocks,” said Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc.

The Chinese yuan dropped versus the dollar after the release of the U.S. Treasury Department’s semiannual currency report, which refrained from naming China as a currency manipulator.

“How far the yuan falls warrant attention,” an official of a major securities firm said.

“Selling on rallies and profit-taking hit the market after two days of gains,” an official at a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

Some investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of earnings releases from major Japanese companies from next week, Fujii said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,313 to 709 in the TSE’s first section, while 87 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.228 billion shares from 1.290 billion shares on Wednesday.

Semiconductor-related issues met with selling after their U.S. peers fared poorly overnight. Tokyo Electron slumped 1.7 percent, Sumco 3.78 percent and Screen 5.19 percent.

Lower crude oil prices hurt oil names, among them JXTG and Inpex.

Other major losers included industrial equipment manufacturers Yaskawa Electric and Fanuc, and cosmetics makers Shiseido and Kose.

By contrast, major real estate companies displayed strength as they were considered to be undervalued, brokers said. Major gainers included Mitsui Fudosan, Mitsubishi Estate and Tokyu Fudosan.

Also higher were megabank groups Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average dropped 300 points to end at 22,590.