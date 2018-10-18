Compensation could be sought on 100,000 trades after TSE glitch
Investors may seek compensation after a system glitch at the Tokyo Stock Exchange last week. | BLOOMBERG

Kyodo, JIJI

Investors who collectively placed approximately 100,000 failed share trades may seek compensation after a systems glitch at the Tokyo Stock Exchange last week left some 40 brokerages temporarily unable to place orders, sources said Thursday.

The TSE and the securities firms are at odds over what triggered the connection failure on Oct. 9, and a resolution to the compensation issue may not be concluded quickly, the sources said. The bourse detected the problem at around 7:30 a.m. in one of four lines used to accept orders from brokerages, after it received an unusually large amount of data via Merrill Lynch Japan Securities during a routine check of the system, according to the sources. The TSE told securities firms about 30 minutes later that it would open the market using the remaining three lines, but about 40 brokerages out of 90 were unable to switch their connections in time, leaving them without the means to execute clients’ trade orders.

The number of transactions eligible for compensation at five major brokerages is expected to reach 70,000 to 80,000, and the total figure at the 40 securities houses is likely to hit 100,000, or 1 percent of the overall orders executed that day, the sources said.

Brokerages will initially pay the compensation, but they will negotiate with the TSE, Merrill Lynch and a high-frequency trader about how to share the losses stemming from the system glitch. The TSE has denied it intends to pay any compensation, claiming that some brokers were able to relay their orders to the exchange.

But an executive at a major securities house said that the TSE is liable to compensate for related losses, stressing that it is wrong to hold the affected brokerage firms totally responsible for their failure to switch to the communications channels that were operating normally.

