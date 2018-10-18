/

Spammers were behind recent Facebook data breach, company tentatively concludes

Reuters

BENGALURU, INDIA – Facebook has tentatively concluded that spammers looking to make money, and not a nation-state, were behind the largest-ever data theft at the social media company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The people behind the attack were a group of Facebook and Instagram spammers who present themselves as a digital marketing company and whose activities were previously known to Facebook’s security team, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the company’s internal investigation.

Last week, Facebook said cyberattackers had stolen data from 29 million Facebook accounts using an automated program that moved from one friend to the next, adding that the data theft had hit fewer than the 50 million profiles it initially reported.

Facebook said in an email that it was cooperating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on this matter.

The breach has left users more vulnerable to targeted phishing attacks and could deepen unease about posting to a service whose privacy, moderation and security practices have been called into question by a number of scandals, cybersecurity experts and financial analysts have said.

Facebook first disclosed the breach in late September and said it had fixed the issue soon after discovering it on Sept. 25.

Facebook said it was conducting an internal investigation into the incident and last week cut the number of affected users from its original estimate after investigators reviewed activity on accounts that may have been affected.

It had also notified the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, congressional aides and the Data Protection Commission in Ireland, where the company has European headquarters.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan's exports unexpectedly fell in September after natural disasters, clouding U.S.-China trade...
Japan's exports unexpectedly fell in September as natural disasters disrupted economic activity, making it difficult to assess the current impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute on Japanese shipmen...
Image Not Available
U.K. Labour figure commits Brexit gaffe by longing for 'united' Ireland
Asked for his Brexit solution to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, a leading member of the U.K.'s main opposition dropped a bombshell. "Oh, what a temptation," said John McDonnell, w...
Image Not Available
Boeing creates unit to focus on super-computing that mimics the brain, hack-proof communications
Boeing Co. is creating a new unit to focus on technology that's seemingly straight out of science fiction, including super-fast computing that mimics the synapses of the human brain and hack-proof ...

, , , , ,