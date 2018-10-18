Melania Trump visits with babies, moms affected by opioid crisis
First lady Melania Trump visits Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia Wednesday. | AP

/

Melania Trump visits with babies, moms affected by opioid crisis

AP

PHILADELPHIA – First lady Melania Trump toured a hospital’s neonatal care unit Wednesday to learn about the treatment given to newborns suffering from opioid withdrawal, after she was initially delayed by mechanical issues on her plane.

Her flight was forced to return to a Washington-area military base because of smoke in the cabin, and she took a different plane to make the trip to Philadelphia.

Mrs. Trump spoke briefly at a conference at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital on newborns who have been exposed to opioids while in the womb. The hospital has provided care to mothers with opioid use disorder and their newborn children for more than 45 years.

She was introduced by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who said the Trump administration’s plan to fight the opioid epidemic was “comprehensive and driven by the best science we’ve got.”

She began her remarks by saying “sorry for a little delay.”

Mrs. Trump said there are few things harder than seeing a newborn suffering from opioid withdrawal, and that she wants to shine a light on the issue.

“As the caretakers of the next generation, it is our responsibility to protect our most valuable and vulnerable, our children,” she said.

After touring Jefferson’s neonatal care until, the first lady was also going to visit with mothers who are in addiction treatment in a program that allows them to have their children with them.

According to reporters traveling with the first lady, the original flight was in the air about 10 minutes when smoke filled the cabin. A member of the crew handed out damp washcloths for passengers to put over their mouths, and Secret Service agents rushed to the front of the plane.

It was not immediately clear what caused the problem on the aircraft, a Boeing C-32A identified as “Bright Star.”

The visit was one of a number of stops planned to promote her “Be Best” campaign, which focuses on issues affecting children, including the importance of healthy pregnancies.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

President Donald Trump pumps his fist after presenting the Medal of Honor to U.S. Marine Corps retired Sgt. Maj. John Canley during an East Room ceremony at the White House in Washington Wednesday. Canley is the 300th Marine to receive the nation's highest military medal.
Retired Marine receives Medal of Honor for Vietnam actions during 1968 Hue battle
President Donald Trump presented the nation's highest military honor Wednesday to an 80-year-old retired Marine sergeant major who five decades ago "fought with unmatched bravery" at the beginning ...
Honduran migrants cross the Lempa river on the border line between Honduras and Guatemala near Caliente to cross into Guatemala to join a caravan trying to reach the U.S. Wednesday.
Trump tweets jab at Democrats as migrant caravan starts moving north again in Guatemala
More than 2,000 Honduran migrants traveling en masse through Guatemala resumed their journey toward the United States on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump sought to turn the caravan into a p...
The Washington Post's building is seen in Washington in 2016. The Washington Post, whose columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, was reported to have been killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, has accused the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump of performing a "diplomatic cleanup operation" for Riyadh. In an editorial headlined "Why is the Trump administration cleaning up Saudi Arabia's mess?" the paper backed calls by U.N. officials for an independent international commission into the disappearance of the journalist earlier this month, which has tarnished the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Trump seen leading Saudi 'cleanup operation' to help crown prince over journalist's disappearance...
The top American diplomat Mike Pompeo appears visibly satisfied with his mission to Riyadh, dubbing it "incredibly successful." But to what end? So far, the United States has given the impressio...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

First lady Melania Trump visits Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia Wednesday. | AP

, , , , , ,