CBS says Secret Service agent blocked its reporter from quizzing Jared Kushner over Saudi scandal
White House adviser Jared Kushner waves as he arrives at the Office of the United States Trade Representative for talks on trade with Canada, in Washington in August. CBS News said Wednesday a Secret Service agent blocked one of its correspondents from asking Kushner a question when he was walking out of an airplane, saying there was a 'time and a place' for such interactions. CBS said reporter Errol Barnett showed a press credential and attempted to ask a question about Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. | AP

/

CBS says Secret Service agent blocked its reporter from quizzing Jared Kushner over Saudi scandal

AP

NEW YORK – CBS News says a Secret Service agent blocked one of its correspondents from asking Jared Kushner a question when he was walking out of an airplane, saying there was a “time and a place” for such interactions.

A network spokeswoman said Wednesday that reporter Errol Barnett happened to be on the same Washington to New York flight as the presidential son-in-law. CBS said he showed a press credential and attempted to ask a question about Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

A short video posted online showed what appeared to be an agent saying, “I don’t give a damn who you are.”

The Secret Service said it was reviewing the incident and that appropriate action would be taken depending on what its investigation shows.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

First lady Melania Trump visits Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia Wednesday.
Melania Trump visits with babies, moms affected by opioid crisis
First lady Melania Trump toured a hospital's neonatal care unit Wednesday to learn about the treatment given to newborns suffering from opioid withdrawal, after she was initially delayed by mechani...
President Donald Trump pumps his fist after presenting the Medal of Honor to U.S. Marine Corps retired Sgt. Maj. John Canley during an East Room ceremony at the White House in Washington Wednesday. Canley is the 300th Marine to receive the nation's highest military medal.
Retired Marine receives Medal of Honor for Vietnam actions during 1968 Hue battle
President Donald Trump presented the nation's highest military honor Wednesday to an 80-year-old retired Marine sergeant major who five decades ago "fought with unmatched bravery" at the beginning ...
Honduran migrants cross the Lempa river on the border line between Honduras and Guatemala near Caliente to cross into Guatemala to join a caravan trying to reach the U.S. Wednesday.
Trump tweets jab at Democrats as migrant caravan starts moving north again in Guatemala
More than 2,000 Honduran migrants traveling en masse through Guatemala resumed their journey toward the United States on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump sought to turn the caravan into a p...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

White House adviser Jared Kushner waves as he arrives at the Office of the United States Trade Representative for talks on trade with Canada, in Washington in August. CBS News said Wednesday a Secret Service agent blocked one of its correspondents from asking Kushner a question when he was walking out of an airplane, saying there was a 'time and a place' for such interactions. CBS said reporter Errol Barnett showed a press credential and attempted to ask a question about Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. | AP

, , , ,