18 slain, mainly teens, in Crimea college rampage; gunman found dead

Eighteen people died and dozens more were wounded, mostly teenagers, Wednesday when a student opened fire at a college in Russian-annexed Crimea.

Crimean leader Sergei Aksyonov said the death toll stood at 18 plus the killer while regional medical officials told TASS state news agency that 39 people were also injured in hospital.

Russia’s Investigative Committee named the shooter as an 18-year-old student at the college, Vladislav Roslyakov.

He was captured on security camera footage and later found dead with gunshot wounds.

He “really hated the college because of evil teachers and hinted he would take revenge on them,” RBK newspaper quoted an anonymous fellow student saying of Roslyakov.

Russian authorities initially put out conflicting versions of what happened at the technical college in Kerch on the peninsula annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The attack was first reported as an explosion, with authorities saying an “unidentified explosive device” had gone off and classifying the incident as an act of terror.

A few hours later the Investigative Committee said the victims were killed by gunshots.

“A shooting took place after the explosion. The gunman had a hunting gun,” Crimean official Igor Mikhailichenko said.

The attack was then reclassified as a murder.

“This is not a terrorist act. It’s a mass killing committed by one scumbag,” Aksyonov said earlier on state television.

He added that the gunman’s body was later found in the college’s library.

The reported killer was a “student in the fourth year who was studying at the college. His body was found in the college library,” Aksyonov wrote on Facebook.

A source in the emergency services told RIA Novosti state news agency that Roslyakov had legally acquired a gun license.

According to the agency, security forces had raided Roslyakov’s parents home.

The Investigative Committee said most of the victims were teenagers. According to the college’s website, it accepts students in the last three grades of school, from the age of 14.

City authorities told the TASS agency that ten of the injured were in an extremely serious condition.

Aksyonov announced three days of mourning from Thursday for victims of the “terrible tragedy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, described the killings as a “tragic event,” speaking during a joint news conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

“It’s already clear that it’s a crime, the motive and possible versions for this tragedy are being carefully examined,” Putin said.

“I want to express condolences to the relatives of the dead and express the hope that the injured recover as quickly as possible,” the president said, calling for a minute’s silence to mourn the victims.

Witnesses said that the attacker fired shots but also spoke of hearing an explosion.

A student at the college who asked not to be named told AFP: “I was in a class when I heard shooting on the first floor.

“When we all ran out into the corridor, there were others running and shouting that some guy with a machine gun was randomly shooting everyone in turn.”

“Then a strong explosion went off, but thank God, I was already outside and saw our guys being thrown out of the windows by the explosive wave,” he said, adding that part of the building collapsed.

Another witness who gave his name as Sergei and who worked nearby said in a video on the Kerch.tv website that he heard “a bang and shots.”

Sergei, whose shirt was covered in blood, said victims “were taken away in public transport, in minibuses and buses, with two or three people in each ambulance.”

“They are children and staff,” the witness said. “I saw people without legs, without arms.”

Attacks by disaffected teenagers at their schools and colleges have hit the headlines recently in Russia.

In January, a school student attacked a teacher and fellow students with an ax in Siberia and tried to set fire to the school building and to kill himself.

In April, a school student stabbed a teacher and a fellow student in the Ural Mountains and then set fire to a classroom.