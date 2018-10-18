Japanese judge first to be reprimanded for social media post deemed prejudicial

The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will reprimand a 52-year-old judge for his controversial social media post earlier this year.

Kiichi Okaguchi is the first judge to be reprimanded over a social media post. The judge held a news conference later in the day and argued that the decision runs counter to his “freedom of expression.”

In May, he posted a comment on Twitter about a civil lawsuit over the ownership of a pet dog, criticizing in a provocative tone the dog’s original owner for trying to get the animal back from the current guardian after “abandoning it.”

He was not in charge of the suit, according to the top court.

The Twitter post “went beyond the tolerable limit for free speech” as it “gave rise to suspicion among the public that judges may have prejudices based on superficial and one-sided information and understanding,” the court said.

The top court condemned Okaguchi for unilaterally concluding that it was ridiculous for the original dog owner to file such a lawsuit, although every citizen has the right of access to court.

Rejecting the Okaguchi side’s claim that a reprimand for him would be a violation of freedom of speech, the top court said that such a Twitter post by a judge could not be tolerated.

Okaguchi was slapped with lighter punitive measures for posting male nude images on Twitter in June 2016 and also commenting on Twitter in March on the 2015 murder of a 17-year-old high school girl in Tokyo.