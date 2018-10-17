Tokyo stocks extend their rally on buybacks

Stocks extended a rally on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, boosted by buybacks in the wake of a sharp overnight rebound on Wall Street.

The 225-issue Nikkei average finished up 291.88 points, or 1.29 percent, at 22,841.12, after gaining over 400 points in the morning. On Tuesday, the key market gauge advanced 277.94 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues rose 25.96 points, or 1.54 percent, to end at 1,713.87, after adding 12.47 points the previous day.

The Tokyo market spurted soon after the opening bell, as investors cheered jumps of the Dow Jones industrial average and the other two major U.S. stock price indexes on Tuesday following the release of major companies’ strong quarterly earnings results and robust industrial production data, brokers said.

Both Nikkei and Topix lost steam after a wave of buybacks but maintained strength for the rest of Wednesday’s trading on the back of stable dollar-yen movements.

“Risk-off sentiment receded to some extent” as major U.S. firms’ earnings beat market consensuses, an official of a bank-affiliated brokerage firm said.

Behind the recent market sell-offs were concerns that the U.S.-China tariff war could work to dampen business activities and earnings, the official explained, adding that players in Tokyo refrained from active trading after the initial spurt to wait for earnings reports Japanese firms are scheduled to release next week.

Meanwhile, Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co., said, “It seemed a technical rebound continued on the Tokyo market for the second day.”

Investors, such as hedge funds, judged Tokyo stocks had been oversold and moved to buy them back, he noted.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,950 to 119 in the TSE’s first section, while 40 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose slightly to 1.29 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.26 billion shares.

High-tech issues attracted purchases after their U.S. peers fared well overnight. Sony Corp. gained 2.23 percent, and semiconductor-related Screen and Tokyo Electron surged 5.48 percent and 3.02 percent, respectively

Megabank groups Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. attracted repurchases after U.S. financial giants Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley released brisk earnings reports on Tuesday. Brokerage firm Nomura Holdings Inc. and insurers Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. were also upbeat.

Other major winners included pharmaceutical firm Eisai Co. and clothing-retailer Fast Retailing Co.

On the other hand, shipping firms Kawasaki Kisen, Mitsui OSK Lines and Nippon Yusen K.K. suffered hefty losses.

Also sold were automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. and steel-maker JFE Holdings Inc.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average rose 470 points to end at 22,890.