Dollar firmer above ¥112.20 in Tokyo trading

The dollar inched up to levels above ¥112.20 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.23-23, up from ¥112.10-10 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1563-1563, down from $1.1593-1594, and at ¥129.78-79, down from ¥129.96-97.

The dollar exceeded ¥112.40 by midmorning amid unabated buying sentiment after it attracted purchases in overnight trading overseas on strong U.S. economic data and stock surges, traders said.

But the greenback lost steam on selling prompted by the Nikkei stock average cutting early gains and Chinese stocks taking a downturn, traders said.

“Overall, the day’s dollar-yen pair was struggling for direction amid a dearth of fresh trading clues,” an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

“The dollar met with profit-taking when it moved higher but the selling was not a risk-averse move,” a think tank official said.