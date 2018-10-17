Opposition heads confirm cooperation in 2019 Upper House poll

Leaders of five opposition parties have agreed to try jointly fielding unified candidates in constituencies where one seat will be contested in the House of Councilors election next summer.

The agreement was reached Tuesday night at a meeting between leaders of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People, the Japanese Communist Party, the Liberal Party and the Social Democratic Party.

The leaders met for the first time since July 20 this year, when they decided to jointly submit a no-confidence motion against the Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

They hope to take advantage of the positive momentum they believe was created by the victory of Denny Tamaki over a Liberal Democratic Party-backed candidate in the Okinawa gubernatorial election last month.

“We’ve agreed to work together toward the Upper House election so as not to benefit the ruling parties,” DPFP President Yuichiro Tamaki told reporters.

The Upper House has 32 constituencies where one seat is contested in each election. The CDPJ has effectively finished its candidate selection in one such district, the DPFP in two and the JCP in 22. Currently, the DPFP and the JCP are set to compete in Nagano and Nagasaki prefectures.

In the previous Upper House election in 2016, major opposition parties unified candidates in all single-seat constituencies and defeated the LDP in 11 such districts.

The five opposition parties see the need to avoid competition in one-seat districts. But upcoming talks may not go so smoothly as they still remain divided on the details, sources said.