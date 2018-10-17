‘Holy Grail’ of lizard species born in Prague Zoo under Europe breeding program
A zookeeper holds an earless monitor lizard in Prague Zoo, Czech Republic Tuesday. | REUTERS

/

‘Holy Grail’ of lizard species born in Prague Zoo under Europe breeding program

Reuters

PRAGUE – The Prague Zoo showcased five newly born earless monitor lizards on Tuesday as part of a European breeding program aimed at boosting numbers of the nocturnal reptiles rarely observed in the wild.

Called “the Holy Grail of herpetologists” among the global community of reptile aficionados because so little is known about them, the ultra-rare lizards are native to the island of Borneo and concentrate in lowland rainforests near rivers.

They are seldom seen as they are active only at night.

Their unusual appearance, making them a target for the illegal wildlife trade, and sensitivity to a stable temperature of 26-28 degrees Celsius underline the importance of captive breeding programs, zoo officials said.

“It is quite obvious that it is a species tied to streams in tropical forests and therefore it is very much endangered by the destruction of tropical forests in Borneo,” said Petr Velensky, a reptile curator at the Prague ZOO.

The zoo, known for its breeding of other rare animals, received a group of seven lizards in 2016 from an owner in Japan who two years earlier had bred the reptiles in captivity for the first time.

The lizards, typically about 20 cm (7.87 inches) long, are not on exhibit and zoo officials say several more eggs could hatch in the coming days.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in the Oval Office of the White House Tuesday in Washington.
'You're guilty until proven innocent': Trump blasts rush to condemn Saudi Arabia over Jamal Khash...
President Donald Trump Tuesday criticized rapidly mounting global condemnation of Saudi Arabia over the mystery of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, warning of a rush to judgment and echoing the ...
U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and International Organization for Migration (IOM) special representative for Venezuelan refugees and migrants Guatemalan Eduardo Stein (center, right), and Colombian Migration director Christian Kruger (center, left) walk along the Simon Bolivar bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, in the border with Venezuela, on Tuesday. Stein is in Cucuta as part of a three-day visit to Colombia to discuss the Venezuelan migratory crisis, which has been described as "the largest migration crisis" of the Western Hemisphere.
Urgent donations needed to deal with 'avalanche' of Venezuelan migrants: U.N. envoy
The U.N. special envoy for Venezuelan migrants called Tuesday for international donations to help South American countries deal with an "avalanche" of migrants from the crisis-wracked country. "...
President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in the Oval Office of the White House Tuesday in Washington. Vucci)
Trump tells AP he's not to blame if Republicans lose House in midterms, hits 'lying' lawyer Micha...
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he won't accept the blame if Republicans lose the House in November. Trump said he believes he is "helping" Republican candidates as he campaigns ahead o...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A zookeeper holds an earless monitor lizard in Prague Zoo, Czech Republic Tuesday. | REUTERS

, ,