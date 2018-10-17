Abe sends ritual offering to Yasukuni for shrine’s autumn festival
A ritual offering sent by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pictured at the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Wednesday, the first day of the shrine's four-day autumn festival. | KYODO

/

Abe sends ritual offering to Yasukuni for shrine’s autumn festival

Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering Wednesday to Yasukuni Shrine, viewed as a symbol of Japan’s wartime militarism by neighboring countries, on the first day of its four-day autumn festival.

Abe, who is on a foreign trip to attend a meeting of Asian and European leaders, was unable to pay tribute to the Tokyo shrine in person, although he has refrained from doing so since his last visit to Yasukuni in late 2013.

Abe made the masakaki tree offering under the name of the prime minister, according to the shrine. The tree is typically used in Shinto-style rituals.

Yasukuni visits by Japanese leaders have angered in particular neighbors China and South Korea, both of which suffered from Japan’s past aggression, as it honors convicted war criminals, including wartime prime minister Gen. Hideki Tojo, along with more than 2.4 million war dead.

Abe’s ritual offering to the war-linked shrine comes ahead of his three-day trip to China from Oct. 25, during which he will hold talks with President Xi Jinping to discuss ways to improve relations between the two Asian powers.

Abe, backed by conservative supporters, has regularly delivered ritual offerings to the Shinto shrine during its spring and autumn festivals and given ritual donations on Aug. 15, the anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II.

Welfare minister Takumi Nemoto, House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima, and House of Councilors President Chuichi Date also separately offered masakaki.

Abe’s visit to the shrine in December 2013 further soured relations between Japan and China, which were already at odds at over a group of Japan-controlled islets claimed by Beijing in the East China Sea.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Government to seek invalidation of Okinawa's move to block U.S. base work
The Japanese government will soon take a countermeasure against the Okinawa Prefectural Government's recent move to block landfill work for a key U.S. military base transfer within the island prefe...
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 16. Beijing is now expected to lift its import ban on food imports from Fukushima Prefecture and other prefectures, which was introduced in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.
China intends to ease ban on Japanese food imports: sources
China intends to relax its ban on Japanese food imports introduced following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis, sources close to the matter said Tuesday, amid growing signs of improving bilatera...
Then-Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshito Sengoku (left) speaks to Prime Minister Naoto Kan during an Upper House session in November 2010.
Yoshito Sengoku, Cabinet member during Democratic Party of Japan administration, dies at 72
Yoshito Sengoku, who served as the top government spokesman and an administrative reform minister when the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan was in power, died of lung cancer last week, the Low...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A ritual offering sent by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pictured at the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Wednesday, the first day of the shrine's four-day autumn festival. | KYODO

, , , , , , ,