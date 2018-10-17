Seven killed, almost 80 injured in Morocco train derailment
A rescue team carries a body at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat Tuesay. | REUTERS

Seven killed, almost 80 injured in Morocco train derailment

AP

SIDI BOUKNADEL, MOROCCO – At least seven people died and nearly 80 were injured after a shuttle train linking the Moroccan capital to a town farther north on the Atlantic coast derailed Tuesday, authorities at the accident site said.

The train derailed about halfway between Rabat and the town of Kenitra, near the city of Sale. Tangled in the wreckage were doors and seats that had been gouged out of place, while passengers’ belongings and glass from broken windows littered the accident site.

Emergency workers rushed people to hospitals in Rabat, Sale and Kenitra while rescue teams searched for more victims with the help of cadaver dogs. Military personnel guarded the site as railway workers and authorities started to investigate why the train jumped its tracks.

Local residents were the first to reach the scene in the town of Sidi Bouknadel, helping injured or trapped survivors out of mangled train cars and covering the bodies of the dead. They reported the accident happened at around 9:30 a.m.

“We heard a gigantic explosion. The earth shook and the sound was unbearable,” Mourad El Kbiri, who owns a cafe near where the train derailed, told The Associated Press. “I rushed to see what happened. It was horrific. Disfigured bodies all over the place, blood and body pieces.”

The Center for Blood Immunization declared a state of emergency and dispatched blood collection vehicles to Rabat, Kenitra, Sale and Sidi Bouknadel to receive donors.

The general director of state-owned railway company ONCF, Mohamed Rabie Khlie, and Morocco’s interior and transport ministers visited the accident site briefly but refused to comment.

The Moroccan king, Mohammed VI, offered to pay the costs of victims’ funerals out of his own pocket, state news agency MAP reported.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington Sept. 28. An influential ally of President Donald Trump, Graham pledged Tuesday that Congress would take decisive action against Saudi Arabia over a missing writer, calling for the ouster of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. "This guy is a wrecking ball. He had this guy murdered in a consulate in Turkey," Graham told "Fox and Friends," one of the president's favorite news broadcasts.
Key GOP senators slam Riyadh, vow action over Jamal Khashoggi debacle
An influential U.S. Senate ally of President Donald Trump pledged Tuesday that Congress would take decisive action against Saudi Arabia over a missing writer, calling for the ouster of Crown Prince...
Forensic and civil protection personnel work at a clandestine grave where local authorities have found at least 16 bodies, in Agua Escondida in Tonala, Jalisco state, Mexico, Tuesday.
Police find 16 bodies in clandestine mass grave in western Mexico
Authorities say they have found 16 bodies, including those of two women, in a clandestine burial pit in western Mexico. The bodies were found in a pit in a vacant lot in Tonala, on the outskirts...
A man walks past the Saudi Arabia consul's residence, in Istanbul Tuesday. A high-level Turkish official says police who searched the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul found evidence that Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed there. Authorities meanwhile prepared to search the consul's residence nearby after the diplomat left the country. State media say security forces began setting up barricades in front of the residence just hours after Consul Mohammed al-Otaibi flew out of the country on a 2 p.m. flight.
Turkish official: Police found evidence of Jamal Khashoggi slaying at Saudi Consulate
Police searching the Saudi Consulate found evidence that Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed there, a high-level Turkish official said Tuesday, and authorities appeared ready to also search the...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A rescue team carries a body at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat Tuesay. | REUTERS Security personnel are seen at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat Tuesday. | REUTERS

,