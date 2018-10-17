Key GOP senators slam Riyadh, vow action over Jamal Khashoggi debacle
Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington Sept. 28. An influential ally of President Donald Trump, Graham pledged Tuesday that Congress would take decisive action against Saudi Arabia over a missing writer, calling for the ouster of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 'This guy is a wrecking ball. He had this guy murdered in a consulate in Turkey,' Graham told 'Fox and Friends,' one of the president's favorite news broadcasts. | AFP-JIJI

/

Key GOP senators slam Riyadh, vow action over Jamal Khashoggi debacle

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – An influential U.S. Senate ally of President Donald Trump pledged Tuesday that Congress would take decisive action against Saudi Arabia over a missing writer, calling for the ouster of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“This guy is a wrecking ball. He had this guy murdered in a consulate in Turkey,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham told “Fox and Friends,” one of the president’s favorite news broadcasts.

Graham, discussing the feared killing of Saudi journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the monarchy, was backed by Marco Rubio, another of the top Republicans in the upper house, who described the crown prince as “young and aggressive.”

On Monday after speaking by telephone with King Salman, Trump was far less direct, suggesting that the October 2 disappearance of Khashoggi, who had been working with The Washington Post, could have been at the hands of “rogue killers.”

The U.S. president said Tuesday he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and been assured that a “full” probe into the disappearance was underway.

But Graham, who has recently ingratiated himself with Trump, launched a tirade against Riyadh.

“I was on the (Senate) floor every time defending Saudi Arabia because they’re a good ally,” Graham told Fox.

“There is a difference between a country and an individual,” he added. “The MBS figure is to me toxic. He can never be a world leader on the world stage.”

Graham added that he felt “personally offended” by the kingdom’s leadership.

“They have nothing but contempt for us. Why would you put a guy like me and the president in this box after all the president has done?” Graham fumed. “This guy has got to go.”

As for the steps Trump should take, Graham said it was “up to the president” but pledged that Congress would “sanction the hell out of Saudi Arabia.”

Rubio swatted away Trump’s reservations about sanctions that might freeze tens of billions of dollars worth of Saudi arms sales.

“There are other countries we could sell that to,” Rubio told CNN.

“I don’t care how much money it is, there isn’t enough money in the world to purchase back our credibility on human rights and the way nations should conduct themselves,” he added.

“This is a fear we’ve had for a long time … that the crown prince is a young and aggressive guy that would overestimate how much room he had to do things.”

Congress “will act” in a way that will likely alter the U.S.-Saudi relationship for the foreseeable future, Rubio asserted.

“What those specific measures are obviously is going to be up for debate, but they will be strong and meaningful,” he added, saying he expected the administration would “follow suit.”

Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California, meanwhile vowed to “not vote to support any arms sale to Saudi Arabia at this time, nor will I support U.S. assistance for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.”

“The United States must send a message that this killing will not go unpunished,” she said in a statement.

Any initiative taken by the U.S. Congress would have to wait until the Nov. 6 elections, however, as both chambers are on recess until then.

Last week, top senators including Rubio and Graham sent a letter compelling the White House to report to Congress within 120 days with a determination about whether human rights abuses had occurred, and whether sanctions should be applied.

Congress has the power to temporarily block major arms deals, and several senators signaled they would consider doing so.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A rescue team carries a body at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat Tuesay.
Seven killed, almost 80 injured in Morocco train derailment
At least seven people died and nearly 80 were injured after a shuttle train linking the Moroccan capital to a town farther north on the Atlantic coast derailed Tuesday, authorities at the accident ...
Forensic and civil protection personnel work at a clandestine grave where local authorities have found at least 16 bodies, in Agua Escondida in Tonala, Jalisco state, Mexico, Tuesday.
Police find 16 bodies in clandestine mass grave in western Mexico
Authorities say they have found 16 bodies, including those of two women, in a clandestine burial pit in western Mexico. The bodies were found in a pit in a vacant lot in Tonala, on the outskirts...
A man walks past the Saudi Arabia consul's residence, in Istanbul Tuesday. A high-level Turkish official says police who searched the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul found evidence that Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed there. Authorities meanwhile prepared to search the consul's residence nearby after the diplomat left the country. State media say security forces began setting up barricades in front of the residence just hours after Consul Mohammed al-Otaibi flew out of the country on a 2 p.m. flight.
Turkish official: Police found evidence of Jamal Khashoggi slaying at Saudi Consulate
Police searching the Saudi Consulate found evidence that Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed there, a high-level Turkish official said Tuesday, and authorities appeared ready to also search the...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington Sept. 28. An influential ally of President Donald Trump, Graham pledged Tuesday that Congress would take decisive action against Saudi Arabia over a missing writer, calling for the ouster of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 'This guy is a wrecking ball. He had this guy murdered in a consulate in Turkey,' Graham told 'Fox and Friends,' one of the president's favorite news broadcasts. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , , , ,