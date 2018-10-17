U.S. pilot killed as Ukrainian Su-27 air force jet crashes in training
A Ukrainian air force Su-27 fighter jet is in the sky outside Slovyansk, 160 km (100 miles) from the Russian border, in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine's military says that a Ukrainian fighter jet taking part in a joint U.S.-Ukrainian air force exercise has crashed, killing both pilots. The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said the two-seat Su-27UB went down Tuesday in the Kmelnitskyi region. | AP

U.S. pilot killed as Ukrainian Su-27 air force jet crashes in training

Reuters

KIEV – A U.S. pilot was among two crew who died when a Ukrainian Su-27 air force fighter crashed during a training flight on Tuesday, the U.S. military said.

“We have seen reports claiming a U.S. casualty and can confirm a U.S. service member was involved in this incident,” it said in a statement, adding that the circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

The two pilots, the other of whom was Ukrainian, were the only people on board.

The Ukrainian general staff earlier said the pilot and co-pilot died, without giving their nationalities.

The crash took place during Clear Sky 2018, multinational air drills involving military personnel from eight foreign countries also including Britain, the Netherlands, Poland and Estonia that started last week.

