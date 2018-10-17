Trump says Saudi prince denies knowing what happened at consulate but vows probe
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh Tuesday. Pompeo also met on Tuesday with Saudi King Salman over the disappearance and alleged slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, who vanished two weeks ago during a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. | LEAH MILLIS / POOL / VIA AP

/

Trump says Saudi prince denies knowing what happened at consulate but vows probe

Reuters

WASHINGTON/RIYADH – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince told him he did not know what had happened in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing two weeks ago.

“Just spoke with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia who totally denied any knowledge of what took place in their Turkish Consulate,” Trump said on Twitter, referring to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and leading critic of the crown prince, vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in the city on Oct. 2. Turkish officials say they believe he was murdered there and his body removed, which the Saudis strongly deny.

Trump dispatched U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Riyadh to discuss the Khashoggi disappearance with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, a U.S. friend for decades and an ally against Iran.

Trump wrote on Twitter that the crown prince was with Pompeo during the phone call with the president “and told me that he has already started, and will rapidly expand, a full and complete investigation into this matter. Answers will be forthcoming shortly.”

U.S. media outlets reported on Monday that Saudi Arabia will acknowledge Khashoggi was killed in a botched interrogation.

Overnight, Turkish crime scene investigators entered the consulate for the first time since Khashoggi’s disappearance and searched the premises for over nine hours.

Turkish investigators were expanding their search to include the Saudi consul’s residence in Istanbul and consulate vehicles, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

The Khashoggi case poses a dilemma for the United States, Britain and other Western nations. Saudi Arabia is the world’s top oil exporter and spends lavishly on Western arms and is a major Sunni Muslim ally.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A man walks past the Saudi Arabia consul's residence, in Istanbul Tuesday. A high-level Turkish official says police who searched the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul found evidence that Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed there. Authorities meanwhile prepared to search the consul's residence nearby after the diplomat left the country. State media say security forces began setting up barricades in front of the residence just hours after Consul Mohammed al-Otaibi flew out of the country on a 2 p.m. flight.
Turkish official: Police found evidence of Jamal Khashoggi slaying at Saudi Consulate
Police searching the Saudi Consulate found evidence that Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed there, a high-level Turkish official said Tuesday, and authorities appeared ready to also search the...
In this frame from video from NASA TV, NASA astronaut Nick Hague, who survived the Oct. 11 failed launch and emergency landing, speaks Tuesday from the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston. Hague and Russian Alexei Ovchinin were two minutes into their flight last Thursday from Kazakhstan to the International Space Station when the Soyuz rocket failed.
NASA astronaut describes close call following failed Soyuz launch
The NASA astronaut who survived last week's failed launch and emergency landing knew he needed to stay calm. Air Force Col. Nick Hague on Tuesday described the closest call of his career: His sp...
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, exits the U.S. Federal Court in Lower Manhattan, New York, in April. President Donald Trump scored his first major legal victory on Monday against porn star Stormy Daniels, as a federal judge rejected her defamation suit against him.
Trump calls porn star 'Horseface' and again pegs senator as 'Pocahontas'
A budding diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia, Hurricane Michael's wreckage to clean up, stock market jitters, and ... President Donald Trump's standout act Tuesday was to brand porn star Stormy Da...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh Tuesday. Pompeo also met on Tuesday with Saudi King Salman over the disappearance and alleged slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, who vanished two weeks ago during a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. | LEAH MILLIS / POOL / VIA AP

, , , , , ,