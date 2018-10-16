Disaster-hit Japan sees year-on-year visitor numbers drop in September for first time in over five years
Tourists stand on a bridge to Hirakawa-mon Gate at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Oct. 10. | REUTERS

Disaster-hit Japan sees year-on-year visitor numbers drop in September for first time in over five years

Kyodo

The number of monthly foreign visitors to Japan in September dropped against the previous year for the first time since 2013, with the decline coming after a slew of natural disasters including a large earthquake and damaging typhoon, government data showed Tuesday.

The estimated number of foreign visitors totaled 2,159,600 in September, down 5.3 percent from the year before, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.

The figure reflects the impact of a magnitude 6.7 earthquake that rocked Hokkaido on Sept. 6, killing more than 40 people and triggering a prefecture-wide blackout, the agency said.

A typhoon that forced the temporary closure of Kansai International Airport in Osaka, the main international gateway by air to the western Japan region, also affected the number of visitors, according to the agency.

Foreign visitor figures posted double-digit year-on-year growth between February and June, but the pace of the increase slowed in July and August following an earthquake that jolted Osaka and torrential rains that devastated wide areas of western Japan.

By country and region, the largest number of tourists came from China at 652,700, down 3.8 percent, followed by South Korea at 479,700, down 13.9 percent, and Taiwan at 329,100, down 5.4 percent.

The total number of foreign travelers to Japan in the January to September period reached 23,468,500, up 10.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

This letter from Pope Francis was sent to the mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in May in response to their invitation that he visit the atomic-bombed cities. He writes that Hiroshima and Nagasaki are reminders of the extreme suffering and death caused by violence and war.
Hopes high that Pope Francis will send message from A-bombed cities to support nuclear weapons ba...
With Pope Francis expressing his intention to visit Japan next year, hopes are high among Hiroshima and Nagasaki residents and A-bomb survivors' groups that he may come to their cities. T...
Ian Bremmer, head of Eurasia Group, says Japan should look beyond its closest ally to ensure its economic and military security in an uncertain world.
Japan must look beyond U.S. for stable economic and military future, says risk analyst Ian Bremmer
As the United States' commitment to global leadership and principles grows ever more uncertain under President Donald Trump, Japan finds itself with little choice but to look beyond its closest all...
"Sakura on the pond," a close-up of a fallen cherry blossom, won Timothy James R. Mortel, the spouse of an official in the Philippines Embassy, the Prince Takamado Memorial Prize at the 21st Japan Through Diplomats' Eyes photo competition.
Diplomat spouse's top shot captures Japan in full bloom
An extreme close-up shot capturing a delicate sakura cherry blossom clothed in white floating on a tranquil surface of water won the Prince Takamado Memorial Prize in this year's versio...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Tourists stand on a bridge to Hirakawa-mon Gate at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Oct. 10. | REUTERS

, ,