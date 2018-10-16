Japan can export raw eggs to U.S. for first time

Kyodo

Fresh eggs from Japan can now be exported to the United States after a restriction on their shipment was lifted Tuesday, the farm ministry said.

Tokyo had been requesting that Washington allows raw egg exports since 2004. Previously, eggs shipped to the United States were limited to those sterilized with heat, according to the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry.

Fresh egg exports from Japan to Hawaii and states in the Western U.S. can now be expected, the ministry said.

To be exported, eggs need to be chilled at a temperature below 7.2 degrees from 36 hours after being laid until their arrival at a U.S. destination, it said.

In 2017, 3,891 tons of raw eggs, or 0.15 percent of domestic production, were exported for a total value of ¥1 billion, with most of them destined for Hong Kong.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Consumers and retailers are concerned about the government's decision to raise the consumption tax to 10 percent in October next year.
Japan's consumers and businesses have mixed views on...
Consumers and businesses had a mixed response to the Abe government's decision Monday to lift the consumption tax rate to 10 percent next October as planned, with some understanding the need to ...
The logo of SoftBank Group Corp. is displayed at the SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo in 2017.
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, the Saudi crown prince a...
Masayoshi Son has already paid a price for his close ties to Saudi Arabia. It could soon go much higher. Shares in Son's SoftBank Group Corp. plummeted the most in more than two years Mon...
Shunichi Kito
Idemitsu chief Shunichi Kito to head new firm after ...
The company to be formed through a merger between major oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co. and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK will be led by Idemitsu President Shunichi Kito, 62, company sources said Tuesday. ...

, , ,