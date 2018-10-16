New dating app for Trump fans leaks data: report
Supporters cheer during a campaign rally with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Warren County Fairgrounds in Lebanon, Ohio, on Friday. | REUTERS

New dating app for Trump fans leaks data: report

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – New dating app DonaldDaters was supposed to help lonely conservatives find each other discreetly. But the app leaked its database of users on launch day, a report said Monday.

With the slogan “Make America Date Again,” the app targets the “American-based singles community connecting lovers, friends, and Trump supporters alike,” its website says.

The app had just over 1,600 users on its first day of operations, technology news site TechCrunch reported.

TechCrunch said it learned the figure because a French security researcher found “issues” with the app, making it possible to download the entire user database.

The researcher “shared the database with TechCrunch, which included users’ names, profile pictures, device type, their private messages — and access tokens, which can be used to take over accounts,” it said.

TechCrunch said the data was pulled offline after it contacted the app maker.

DonaldDaters’ website says “all your personal information is kept private.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A tweet showing a painting by Andy Thomas entilted "The Republican Club," is seen alongside a screenshot of the painting hanging at the White House seen during an interview with U.S. President Donald Trump on the CBS program "60 Minutes."
Fantasy painting of Trump with ex-Republican presidents mocked online
It could be any Republican president's fantasy: hanging out at a bar with fellow conservative American leaders of years, decades, and even centuries past. For U.S. President Donald Trump, that f...
The coal-fired Plant Scherer is in operation in 2014 in Juliette, Georgia. Despite what President Donald Trump says, scientists have long known that what's warming the planet isn't natural. It's us. Climate scientists say Trump was wrong. There are several ways they know that more than 90 percent of climate change is caused by emissions of heat-trapping gases from activities like burning coal and natural gas for electricity, or burning gasoline, diesel and jet fuel for transportation. In other words, humans.
Trump may not know what's behind warming but scientists do, and it's people
Despite what President Donald Trump says, scientists have long known that what's warming the planet isn't natural. It's us. They even have the energy balance sheets accounting for changes in the...
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the opening of the adult entertainment fair "Venus," in Berlin Oct. 11. On Monday, a federal judge dismissed Daniels' defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.
U.S. judge dismisses Stormy Daniels defamation suit against Trump, orders her to pay his legal fees
A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed adult film actress Stormy Daniels's defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump and ordered her to pay his attorney's fees, saying a tweet the president had w...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Supporters cheer during a campaign rally with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Warren County Fairgrounds in Lebanon, Ohio, on Friday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,