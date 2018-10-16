/

Abe embarks on five-day European tour

Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left Tuesday for a five-day European tour that will take him to Spain, France and Belgium, during which he will attend a biennial conference and hold talks with world leaders.

In Spain, the first leg of his five-day trip, Abe will meet with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who assumed the post in June, and King Felipe VI, respectively, on Tuesday as this year marks the 150th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties.

On Wednesday in France, Abe will hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron, with maritime security cooperation expected to be high on the agenda.

Moving to Brussels on Thursday, Abe will take part in the two-day Asia-Europe Meeting. The biennial ASEM summit, held alternatively in Asia and Europe, attracts 53 participants, including leaders from 30 European countries and 21 Asian nations, as well as the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Secretariat.

The leaders are expected to take up a wide variety of issues, such as climate change, ocean plastic pollution, women’s empowerment and cybersecurity.

Abe is seeking to send a strong message on North Korea’s denuclearization as well as maritime security, amid China’s increasing assertiveness in the South and East China seas, Japanese officials said.

As Japan and the European Union have signed a free trade agreement, Abe is expected to stress the importance of creating a free and open, rules-based economic order, the officials said.

During his stay in Belgium’s capital, he will likely hold talks with some participating leaders, including European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Italian President Giuseppe Conte, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Photos

Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters in Tokyo Tuesday before leaving on a five-day trip to Europe. | KYODO

