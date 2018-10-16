Japan to survey gaming disorder under WHO definition
Visitors play video games at the Tokyo Game Show in September. | BLOOMBERG

Japan to survey gaming disorder under WHO definition

JIJI

The health ministry will conduct a fact-finding survey of gaming disorder as early as the current fiscal year, ahead of the World Health Organization’s possible addition of the behavior pattern to the International Classification of Diseases.

Gaming disorder is characterized as “impaired control” over digital or video gaming, which is given priority over other activities to the extent of “significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning” for at least 12 months despite negative consequences, according to the WHO.

In June, the specialized U.N. agency announced a plan to add gaming disorder to the final draft of a revised ICD due to be adopted next May.

Some 1,500 people annually visit the National Hospital Organization Kurihama Medical and Addiction Center in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, for addiction to the internet. “Among the pathological internet users who visit us as outpatients, 90 percent are gaming addicts and most of them are aged between 10 and 19,” said Susumu Higuchi, director of the medical center.

The patients include those who have become malnourished, shut themselves off from society or incurred huge debts because of gaming fees, as a result of playing games for excessively long hours such as 18 per day.

The number of people with gaming disorder is increasing due to the widespread availability of smartphone games. With gaming companies holding special events and updating content on a regular basis, they have become “very strategic” in luring players, Higuchi said.

The U.S. gaming industry opposes the WHO’s plan to add gaming disorder to the ICD, citing a scarcity of evidence proving that gaming is a source of addiction.

The Computer Entertainment Suppliers’ Association, a group of gaming companies in Japan, is publicizing the availability of measures against addition, such as apps to limit the length of game play, on its website and through game-related information magazines. At the 2018 Tokyo Game Show in September, the association distributed information on mechanisms of how the human brain dives into gaming.

Promoting esports competitive video games, the Japanese gaming industry is unwilling to accept restrictions aimed at preventing gaming disorder.

Among the limited number of countries to have adopted such measures, South Korea shuts off juveniles’ access to online games late at night. But Higuchi said, “The effects of the policy have yet to be examined.”

As Japan has not yet conducted any surveys focused on gaming disorder, the number of people suffering from it remains unknown. In cooperation with medical institutions, therefore, the health ministry will start research in the current year to March at the earliest to find out the number of people with gaming disorder and the effects of the “disease” on their daily lives.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Demonstrators wave flags as they march during a rally against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's proposed legislation regarding foreign workers in Tokyo on Sunday. The Japanese government submitted an outline to a panel of ministers on Friday in a step toward admitting more foreign workers amid a worsening labor shortage.
Abe wants foreigners to bolster Japan's shrinking workforce but finds vocal resistance
A strict immigration policy has helped make Japan one of the world's oldest and most homogeneous societies. Now, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plan to invite as many as half a million foreign work...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters in Tokyo Tuesday before leaving on a five-day trip to Europe.
Abe embarks on five-day European tour
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left Tuesday for a five-day European tour that will take him to Spain, France and Belgium, during which he will attend a biennial conference and hold talks with world lead...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly blaming Japan for the deadlock in talks on the abductions of Japanese citizens.
Kim Jong Un says North Korea has made many concessions to Japan on abduction issue
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has insisted that Pyongyang has made "many concessions" to Japan over the abduction issue, arguing that Tokyo is to blame for the deadlock in talks on the matter,...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Visitors play video games at the Tokyo Game Show in September. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,