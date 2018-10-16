WHO weighs whether to declare global health emergency over Congo’s Ebola outbreak
Congolese migrants who were living in Angola gather near the Congolese border town of Kamako on Friday after returning to their country following a security crackdown by Angolan authorities. | AFP-JIJI

/

WHO weighs whether to declare global health emergency over Congo’s Ebola outbreak

AFP-JIJI

GENEVA – The World Health Organization said Monday its experts will meet this week to determine whether an Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo constitutes a global health emergency.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has convened “an emergency committee” on the current outbreak in DRC’s violence-torn North Kivu region, which has killed 135 people since August, the U.N. health agency said in a statement.

“The committee will meet on Oct. 17 in Geneva to ascertain whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern,” the statement said.

In the WHO’s parlance, “a public health emergency of international concern” is an “extraordinary event” in which a disease may spread across borders and requires a vigorous international response.

The agency first invoked the emergency mechanism in 2009 when a new strain of influenza, so-called H1N1 swine flu, emerged.

It was also declared twice in 2014, when polio re-emerged after the disease was nearly eradicated, and after an Ebola epidemic struck three West African countries.

Then in 2016, a global emergency was declared in response to an outbreak of the Zika virus.

Monday’s announcement came after DRC Health Minister Oly Ilunga warned over the weekend that a second wave of the Ebola virus had been confirmed in the outbreak in North Kivu, which is home to a clutch of armed groups.

He said the second wave occurred as a result of community resistance to measures taken to tackle the disease, describing the outbreak as “high risk.”

“The situation is worrying,” he said.

Fears and misconceptions about the virus have led to widespread mistrust and resistance to Ebola response workers, including those who come into communities wearing hazmat suits to orchestrate burials.

A staff member of the U.N. peacekeeping mission MONUSCO was among the latest victims of the virus, the U.N. and DRC health ministry said.

The latest outbreak — the 10th in DR Congo since Ebola was first detected there in 1976 — so far counts 211 confirmed and probable cases of the virus, including 135 deaths.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange greets supporters last year outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he has been in self imposed exile since 2012. Ecuador has formally ordered Assange to steer clear of topics that could harm its diplomatic interests if he wants to be reconnected to the internet, according to a memo published in a local media outlet Monday.
Ecuador tells Julian Assange to curb speech, look after cat if he wants to reconnect to internet:...
Ecuador has formally ordered Julian Assange to steer clear of topics that could harm its diplomatic interests if he wants to be reconnected to the internet, according to a memo published in a local...
Police officers escort Moroccan terror accomplice Mounir el Motassadeq after he was brought by helicopter from the Fuhlsbuettel prison to the airport in Hamburg, northwestern Germany, on Monday. Germany is to expel to Morocco the convicted Moroccan accomplice in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, German media reported.
Germany deports convicted 9/11 accomplice home to Morocco after he served 15 years
A Moroccan man convicted of helping Mohamed Atta and the other Hamburg-based Sept. 11 suicide pilots as they plotted attacks on New York and Washington was deported Monday from Germany to his homel...
James Wolfe former director of security with the Senate Intelligence Committee, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington i June. Wolfe appeared in federal court in Washington on Monday and pleaded guilty to a single charge in the three-count indictment against him.
U.S. Senate staffer pleads guilty in media leaks case
A U.S. Senate staffer arrested this year over alleged leaks of classified information to his reporter girlfriend, pleaded guilty Monday to lying to FBI agents. The Justice Department said James ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Congolese migrants who were living in Angola gather near the Congolese border town of Kamako on Friday after returning to their country following a security crackdown by Angolan authorities. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,