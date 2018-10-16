Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer: family
Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates (left) chats with Portland Trail Blazers owner and former business partner Paul Allen during a game between the Trail Blazers and Seattle SuperSonics in Seattle in 2003. Allen, billionaire owner of the Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks and Microsoft co-founder, died Monday at age 65. Earlier this month Allen said the cancer he was treated for in 2009, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, had returned. | AP

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES – Billionaire Paul Allen, who founded U.S. software giant Microsoft along with Bill Gates in the 1970s, died Monday at the age of 65 after his latest battle with cancer, his family said.

“My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend,” Allen’s sister, Jody, said in a statement.

“Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. … At this time of loss and grief for us — and so many others — we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

