Australia considers moving embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv
The new Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends a news conference in Canberra in August. | REUTERS

/

AP

CANBERRA – Australia’s prime minister says he is open to relocating the Australian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday that Australia remained committed to finding a two-state solution to Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians.

Morrison said the idea was suggested to him by a former ambassador to Israel, Dave Sharma, who is a candidate for Morrison’s conservative Liberal Party at a crucial by-election on Saturday in a Sydney electorate with a large Jewish population.

Morrison told reporters that Australia should be open-minded to the idea of relocating the embassy.

