/

Chinese livestreamer held for ‘insulting’ national anthem

AFP-JIJI

SHANGHAI – A popular Chinese livestreamer has been sentenced to five days in detention for “insulting” China’s national anthem by waving her arms and mimicking a conductor as she sung the song during a broadcast to millions of her followers.

The woman, Yang Kaili, was detained by authorities in Shanghai Saturday for violating a national anthem law that was enacted last year.

In a broadcast on the Huya livestream website on Oct. 7, Yang, 21, appeared wearing an antler-shaped headband and hummed a ceremonial song in combination with some of the words of “The March of the Volunteers,” while waving her arms and mimicking a conductor.

Huya subsequently blocked Yang’s live-stream channel, froze her account and removed her videos.

Yang’s husky voice became popular on another livestream platform, TikTok, and in August she was invited to perform by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

“The national anthem is solemn and should not be sung in a livestream room,” Yang wrote in an apology and self-criticism to her 1.1 million followers on Twitter-like platform Weibo.

“I will stop all livestream work, perform self-rectification, draw lessons from the bitter experience, deeply reflect and fully accept education on ideological politics and patriotism.”

In September last year, the National People’s Congress passed a law against mocking the national anthem, with a punishment of up to 15 days in jail. The NPC changed the criminal law in November to allow those who disrespected the anthem to be jailed for up to three years.

President Xi Jinping, considered Communist China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, has stepped up the promotion of patriotism in the world’s most populous country.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha delivers a speech in Tokyo on Oct. 9.
Unfriend: Thai junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha receives social media pummelling
An onslaught of negative feedback flooded the official Facebook page of Thailand's premier Prayuth Chan-ocha a day after it was launched over the weekend, backfiring on the junta leader's attemp...
Ri Son Gwon, the head of the North Korean delegation (center) arrives for the meeting with South Korean officials at Panmunjom, in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas, on Monday.
Koreas agree on host of plans, including one to connect railways, roads between North and South
North and South Korea continued their push for peace Monday with high-level talks that saw a host of agreements, including a plan by the rivals for a groundbreaking ceremony this year on an ambi...
Malaysia's politician Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a news conference after a swear-in ceremony at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday. Anwar has taken his oath as a lawmaker, marking his return to active politics three years after he was imprisoned for sodomy in a charge critics said was politically motivated.
Malaysian Prime Minister-in-waiting Anwar takes oath as lawmaker
Malaysian Prime Minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim said he felt "vindicated" after taking his oath as a lawmaker Monday, marking his return to active politics three years after he was imprisoned ...

, , , ,