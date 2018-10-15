Japan and New Zealand agree to continue monitoring illegal actions by North Korea
Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his New Zealand counterpart, Winston Peters, hold a joint news conference in Wellington on Monday. | KYODO

Kyodo

WELLINGTON – Japan and New Zealand agreed Monday to continue cooperating on regional security issues, particularly through maritime surveillance of illegal ship-to-ship transfers by North Korea.

During their talks in the New Zealand capital, Foreign Minister Taro Kono, together with his New Zealand counterpart, Winston Peters, said the two countries had reaffirmed their cooperation to achieve the concrete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

New Zealand and Australia had both said in September they were deploying patrol planes to Japan to assist with efforts to monitor illegal ship-to-ship transfers of goods by North Korean vessels.

Such transfers, which include materials such as refined petroleum, are used by Pyongyang to evade U.N. sanctions imposed on the country following a series of nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

“Defending against ship-to-ship transfers involving North Korean vessels is vital to the enforcement of U.N. Security Council resolutions,” Kono said at a joint news conference following the foreign ministers’ talks. He also thanked New Zealand for its continued support in the matter.

In addition, Peters, who is also New Zealand’s deputy prime minister, said Wellington will continue to cooperate with Japan on the issue of Chinese militarization of the South China Sea to ensure peace and stability in “our part of the world.”

The ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to improving coordination of their nations’ respective development programs in Pacific island nations. A New Zealand researcher is set to attend the Japanese-funded new Pacific Climate Change Center, which is scheduled to open in Samoa in August 2019.

Earlier Monday, Kono also met with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and expressed Japan’s desire to deepen ties with New Zealand, which the two governments call a “strategic cooperative partnership,” according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Kono and Ardern agreed to work together so that a free trade agreement between Japan, New Zealand and nine other countries will enter into force as soon as possible, the ministry said.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal was signed in March after the United States abruptly withdrew from negotiations early last year.

Kono also met with New Zealand Defense Minister Ron Mark the same day.

Monday’s meeting marked the first visit to New Zealand by a Japanese foreign minister in about five years, and Kono’s first visit in over a decade.

