Toyota and Line to offer voice-controlled AI navigation next summer

Toyota Motor Corp. and messaging app provider Line Corp. said Monday they will offer an artificial intelligence platform featuring voice commands for navigation services in Toyota cars in Japan by next summer.

The services will use Line’s Clova (Cloud Virtual Assistant) Auto system, a cloud-based AI platform, which can understand voice commands and respond. The system will be connected to Toyota’s in-vehicle device, they said.

Toyota drivers can use such voice commands as “Tell me how to get to Tokyo Tower,” or “Tell me traffic conditions on the Tomei Expressway,” the companies said.

Through voice commands inside cars, users can also turn off their lights at home, check the weather at their destination, send and receive messages, and make free calls via the Line app.

Accidents caused by those operating smartphones while driving have been on the rise in recent years. “Under such a situation, creating an environment where smartphones can be used safely is the mission for automakers,” Keiji Yamamoto, a Toyota managing officer, said at a news conference.

The announcement was made at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba Prefecture, the venue for this year’s Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies, or CEATEC, Asia’s largest electronics and information technology fair.

CEATEC will open its doors to the public Tuesday and run for four days. This year, 725 companies and organizations from 20 countries and regions will exhibit their latest technologies and products.